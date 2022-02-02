Amati hires Aviva Investors' Zverev to build new global equities strategy

In this new role, Zverev will observe insights from companies deemed to be at the leading edge of their industries in terms of innovation, as well as Amati's management of its UK Smaller Companies Fund and AIM VCT fund.

Zverev, who has worked in the global equities space for over 20 years, previously worked alongside Amati founder and CEO Dr Paul Jourdan at First State Investments between 2002 and 2007.

Most recently, Zverev was head of global equities at Aviva Investors. Prior to that he moved up the ranks of Standard Life Investments, where he joined in 2007 as portfolio manager before being promoted to global head of equities in 2012.

At First State, Zverev and Jourdan worked together on the FSI British Smaller Companies Fund and FSI AIM VCT.

His career began in 1998, when he first entered the finance world with boutique investment bank Trigon Capital raising growth capital for Eastern European tech firms, before a spell at Citigroup where he was mergers and acquisitions analyst.

Working together again, Jourdan and Zverev will look to leverage opportunities in innovation and technological change in the new global equities strategy headed by Zverev.

Jourdan said: "The global equity asset class presents a large and diverse opportunity set, full of dynamic companies at the forefront of change, powering unparalleled innovation.

"Mikhail brings a considerable wealth of experience in managing global equity funds, a proven track record, and tremendous insight into the ways in which the incredible rate of innovation in today's industrial landscape creates opportunities for investors."