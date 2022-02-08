Magda Branet returns to AXA IM from Candriam

Joins as head of EM and Asian fixed income

clock • 1 min read
Marion Le Morhedec of AXA Investment Managers
Image:

Marion Le Morhedec of AXA Investment Managers

Magda Branet has returned to AXA Investment Managers as head of emerging markets and Asian fixed income, having left in 2015 to join First State Investments and then Candriam.

In her new role, which is already in effect, Branet will report to Marion Le Morhedec, AXA IM's global head of fixed income.

Branet originally joined AXA IM in 2005 as an emerging markets and fixed income strategist, and went on to become an emerging markets fixed income portfolio manager, responsible for co-managing its Global Emerging Market Debt and Emerging Market Debt Short Duration strategies.

When she left in 2015, it was to take up the role of senior emerging markets fixed income portfolio manager at First State Investments.

AXA IM names new global head of fixed income

She left there to join Candriam as senior emerging markets fixed income portfolio manager, where she was the lead manager of Emerging Market Debt Sustainable strategies, as well as the EMD Total Return fund.

She was promoted to deputy head of emerging market debt at Candriam in 2019.

AXA IM, which manages more than €14bn in fixed income emerging market strategies, has been adding to its product range recently and, over the past two years, has hired three additional emerging market credit analysts.

Morhedec said: "Our emerging markets capability has strongly expanded over the past few years. We are convinced that Magda has the experience and track record to be instrumental in further growing and developing our emerging market and Asian fixed income offering."

