Revealed: The fund providers taking home the most FMYA group trophies over 25 years

With only a couple of days to go until the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020, Investment Week took a look back through the archives to see which groups took home the coveted Group of the Year accolades over the past 25 years.

Our list provides a fascinating look back at the high points in the fortunes of different groups over the last quarter of a century.

It also illustrates how the industry has changed over the period with consolidation seeing some well-known brands eventually disappear.

The winners list is quite diverse over the period but some groups have risen to the top with Fidelity in the lead on four wins in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2016.

Close behind, Baillie Gifford, Jupiter AM, First State Investments and Perpetual/Invesco are also among the highest scorers with three wins each.

