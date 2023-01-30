Final results

Smaller board and new manager for reformed JPM Russia portfolio

Investment Trusts

Total return down 94.9% for the period.

clock 30 January 2023 • 5 min read
Mini Budget 'perfect storm' hits Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth balance sheets

Investment Trusts

Increasing private equity allocation

clock 21 December 2022 • 2 min read
'Very disappointing' year for Majedie as share price falls 24.9%

Investment

Vote on new investment process at AGM

clock 20 December 2022 • 3 min read
Schroder European Real Estate's NAV declines amid 'unprecedented' backdrop

Investment Trusts

140.8 cents per share

clock 06 December 2022 • 2 min read
Premier Miton haemorrhages £1.1bn in outflows despite positive performance

Funds

87% of portfolios outperformed

clock 02 December 2022 • 1 min read
Momentum Multi-Asset Value continues to deliver 'mediocre' performance

Investment Trusts

0.9% vs 15% benchmark return

clock 21 June 2022 • 2 min read
