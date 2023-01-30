Smaller board and new manager for reformed JPM Russia portfolio

The name change reflects the move away from Russia

Formerly JP Morgan Russian Securities, the portfolio's share price had fallen by 90.5% on a total return basis in the 12-month period to 31st October 2022, and its total return was down 94.9% for the period.

Since then, the net asset value has remained relatively unchanged, and sat at 46.6p per share as of 23 January.

Analysts at QuotedData said these "car crash" results should not be surprising, given that the overwhelmingly majority of JEMA's investments had to be written down to zero as Western sanctions prohibited the trading of Russian assets.

JP Morgan Russian Securities' shareholders vote 'yes' on mandate changes

There was a "significant change" in the number of active owners of the trust as institutional holdings have fallen from approximately 70% to 18% during the period.

According to the company, this was due to some institutions withdrawing from Russia-focused investments following the invasion, a widespread trend across the industry.

New mandate

To create some longevity and opportunity for returns, shareholders voted to alter the trust's investment objective to invest in equities domiciled in central, eastern and southern Europe (including Russia) and the Middle East and Africa - including those markets that are considered as emerging markets according to the S&P Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa index - reflected in the aforementioned name change.

The trust's chair Eric Sanderson said in the report the new objective would "at least help steer the company through this difficult period with the aim of generating as much value in the company for shareholders as possible".

Although the changes were approved in October, no new investments have been made within the expanded remit, as the management is waiting for the accounts and control and operation systems in the various jurisdictions to be set up.

Sanderson said that when they happen, the new holdings will be focused on income and quality.

The chair recognised the opposition from some shareholders, who had voted against the amendment for myriad reasons, including worries it would dilute their investment case and ultimately had held the trust for exposure to Russia, specifically.

Management had previously said it would not be engaging in a ‘fire sale' on Russian assets if the market reopened and there were no plans for a share buyback programme, facts Sanderson repeated.

Retail investors plan to vote against JP Morgan Russian Securities mandate changes

On the latter, he said that the board would be seeking "authority to renew the company's share issuance and buyback powers" at the next annual general meeting on 7 March "in case market conditions become conducive to the use of share buybacks and the company's shares revert to trading at a discount".

"I would like to stress that the board is very aware that shareholders invested in a company whose principle orbit of investment is Russia, and that shareholders would expect the company to maximise value from its investments in the event that markets reopen to overseas investors," Sanderson said.

He reminded clients that there was still a huge amount of lingering uncertainty about whether Russian markets would reopen outside of ‘friendly' nations.

"The outlook for relations between the West and Russia continues... to be grave," he said.

With the world's focus on decentralising from Russian energy supplies, combined with continuing sanctions and exclusions Sanderson, said: "This may destabilise and isolate Russia to such an extent that holding investments in the country becomes prohibited and/or unviable.

"There can be no certainty as to if, or when, the Russian markets will reopen, and the circumstances of the opening."

With the new mandate, Sanderson was optimistic in his outlook, saying: "The challenge for the board is to use the new investment objective to grow the company's assets in a way that promotes the success of the company for the benefit of the members as a whole."

He was "confident" this would be achieved, by utilising the expertise of the JP Morgan EMAP team over the long term and "a supportive political and regulatory environment, this aim is achievable".

Fees

When Russia invaded Ukraine just over a year ago, management waived the investment fees from 1 March 2022.

The waiver of the management fee continued to apply on the value of the company's Russian held securities during the period.

But, from 1 January 2023, the management fee has been reinstated in respect of the expanded portfolio.

Smaller board and new managers

In the period, two of the company's directors, Tamara Sakovska and Ashley Dunster, resigned, following Russia's occupation of Ukraine.

For Sakovska, a Ukrainian citizen, she felt she could no longer serve on a board that was investing in Russia.

Dunster stepped down due to a "conflict of interest".

JPM Russian Securities confirms no capital raise even if sanctions lifted

According to the report, the war inhibited "the company's ability to recruit a diverse board of directors until the company's revenue generation and outlook have been stabilised".

At present, it plans to go ahead with just three board seats filled, "with no current plans for recruitment of additional directors".

Additionally, one of the trust's managers, Habib Saikaly, stood down from the team and was replaced by Pandora Omaset.

She joins the trust's long-serving manager Oleg Biryulyov, who has worked at JP Morgan for almost 30 years and run the trust for 20.

Tone of recognition

Within the report, JP Morgan recognised the true victims of the events, the citizens of Ukraine.

Biryulyov said the invasion had had "tragic results the civilian population", and language throughout the report indicated the firm's denouncement of the attack, referring to it as "tragic" on several occasions.

James Carthew, head of investment companies QuotedData, previously called out the trust's management for not recognising the impact of the war on the actual civilians in its reports.