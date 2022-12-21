Mini Budget 'perfect storm' hits Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth balance sheets

During the fallout of the Mini Budget the trust’s discount widened to 23.7%, described by the chair as “stubbornly” wide.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth trust was one of those that was hit by the fiscal policies, which directly contributed to a set of mixed set of results for the year, covering the year ended 30 September 2022.

Chair Davina Walter said that throughout the year, the trust had been delivering "steady performance and low volatility" up until the end of August, despite the "challenging" period for equities and bonds.

But once September hit, she said the month "can best be described as a 'perfect storm' for financial markets as the threat of recession combined with the spiralling cost of living crisis as inflation hit highs not seen for many years, and the war in Ukraine shows no end in sight".

"The final straw" for UK markets was the aforementioned Mini Budget, which left the trust with a 5% decline in its share price, and its net asset value total return up 1.2%.

During the fallout of the Mini Budget, the trust's discount widened to 23.7%, described by Walter as "stubbornly" wide.

According to the Association of Investment Companies data, the discount has since narrowed slightly to 19.95%.

The multi-asset trust invests in both listed and private assets, the latter making up 58.1% of the total allocation.

Its private holdings were the biggest drivers to returns in the reporting period, contributing 4.8%.

In the report, it detailed that the management had shifted its investment policy to extend the proportion of private markets in the portfolio, while adopting a core-satellite approach.

Looking ahead, Walter said that, thanks to the intervention of the new prime minister and chancellor revoking the Mini Budget, the UK has stabilised, benefitting the portfolio.

Still, she said markets "continue to face considerable risks" in the form of higher inflation pushing the cost-of-living crisis, recession in major global economies, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine.

But the chair was bullish on the management and portfolio's abilities to navigate these changes, stating it was "well positioned" with some inflation linked holdings to "deliver an attractive total return with lower volatility than equities over the medium term".

During the year, the trust experienced a management change during the year, with Heather McKay, head of global active allocation, and Simon Fox, senior investment director for global active allocation both joining the team at the start of September.

They join existing managers Nalaka De Silva, who is also head of private markets solutions, and Nic Baddeley.

McKay and Fox were brought in to help with strategic asset allocation and to "support the company's interaction with shareholders".