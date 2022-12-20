'Very disappointing' year for Majedie as share price falls 24.9%

According to its full year results published today (20 December), the company's net asset value at both par and fair value respectively fell 19.8% and 18.2% during the period.

During the same period, its share price fell by 24.9%, whereas the FTSE All Share lost 4% to 30 September, a "very disappointing" set of results, according to Majedie's chair.

The Majedie Asset Management was bought by Liontrust Asset Management last year for £120m, with the sale completing April 2022.

As part of the deal, Majedie's investment team joined Liontrust, becoming part of a global fundamental team division headed up by Majedie chief investment officer and co-founder James de Uphaugh.

The industry had mixed reactions at the time and this was reflected in an immediate drop in Liontrust's share price, which materially impacted the transaction value in the Majedie deal.

Majedie received a combination of cash and shares in Liontrust, which were valued at £22.4m on 7 December 2021, the date the transaction with Liontrust was announced, compared to the valuation of the company's holding in Majedie Asset Management of £25.2m at 30 September 2021.

Subsequent to the announcement, the share price of Liontrust declined and at 30 September 2022 the transaction value had reduced by a further £9.2m to £13.2m including dividends received from Liontrust, a loss for the year of £12m.

Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

Chair of the trust Christopher Getley said Majedie successfully negotiated a lock up on selling Liontrust shares in July this year, and subsequently sold 108,000 Liontrust shares for an average price of 908p per share.

As of 30 September 2022, the company had a holding of 539,207 shares in Liontrust.

The proceeds from this arrangement have been invested in the Liontrust Global and Liontrust International funds.

When the deal initially occurred, Majedie's team planned to continue to manage the current funds and portfolios consistently with its existing investment process under the Liontrust.

In November, the trust sought a strategic review of its investment procedure, which including appointing Marylebone Partners as its investment manager and adopting a new process.

In today's report, Majedie revealed this new process would be voted on at the next AGM, seeking shareholder's approval.

Industry reacts with mixed feelings over Liontrust-Majedie acquisition

The new process will "enable Majedie to pursue a high-conviction, long-term approach that is unconstrained by geographic limitations or any formal benchmark," according to Getley.

He said: "Following adoption of the new investment strategy, the company will target annualised total returns (net of fees and expenses, in GBP) of at least 4% above the UK Consumer Price Index, measured over rolling five-year periods. The target total return will include an annual dividend, paid quarterly."

Of the four funds run under the Liontrust banner only one has provided sanctuary amid what John William Barlow, CEO of Majedie, called a "volatile year".

The Tortoise fund returned 8.6% in the aforementioned period, with Barlow calling it a "cornerstone of the company's allocation to provide protection in turbulent markets and a provider of differentiated returns", adding it was a "shinning light" amid other losses.

The UK Equity Segregated, Global Equity and International Equity funds lost 14.7%, 10% and 17.4%, respectively.

Despite the poor returns this year Barlow was solid in his convictions that Majedie could deliver in what he said would be a very different economic background to what has prevailed in the previous decade.