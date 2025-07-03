Cash and money market funds top Fidelity's list of best selling strategies in H1

This comes as cash and money market funds remained an attractive option for investors who seek stability amid rising levels of macroeconomic uncertainty. According to Fidelity International's H1 2025 sales data, the Fidelity Cash fund topped the list, while Royal London Short Term Money Market fund came in third and the Legal & General Cash Trust fund ranked fifth among investors' preferences for cash. UK equity funds see smallest outflows in almost four years Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, said between January and June this year, "investors soug...