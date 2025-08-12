Pridham Report: 'Tariff anxiety did not break the sales momentum' but allocators remain cautious

Q2 2025

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Net flows have turned positive for UK fund groups as geopolitical tensions “cool” and the anticipated pause on buying has not materialised amid the tariff chaos brought on by the US, however asset allocators' anxieties linger.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

The Big Interview: Wellington's CEO Jean Hynes says fellow leaders are 'frustrated' with tariff uncertainty

AVI Japan Opp and Fidelity Japan trust merger proceeds with limited 50% cash out option

Trustpilot