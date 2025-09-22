Merged Fidelity and Henderson European trust to begin trading on 29 September

Largest European-focused investment trust

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The proposed merger between Fidelity European Trust (FEV) and Henderson European Trust (HET) has been approved by shareholders, with shares in the new vehicle set to begin trading on 29 September.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

John Goddard appointed CEO of Quilter Cheviot

Jefferies-backed Tradu launches AI-powered tool to support retail traders

More on Investment Trusts

Gore Street Energy receives 'significant' pushback at AGM
Investment Trusts

Gore Street Energy receives 'significant' pushback at AGM

Board members warned

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
Saba ups stake in Terry Smith's Smithson trust to over 14%
Investment Trusts

Saba ups stake in Terry Smith's Smithson trust to over 14%

Previous stake was 13.1%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 September 2025 • 2 min read
PRS REIT shares surge 6.5% following acceptance of £646m Waypoint bid
Investment Trusts

PRS REIT shares surge 6.5% following acceptance of £646m Waypoint bid

Following KKR discussions

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot