Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble

This is according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) which asked a number of emerging markets investment trusts about the current state of the industry against the backdrop of ongoing tense relationships between the US and China and sweeping tariffs imposed on a swathe of EMs. Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC, said: "Despite the tariff turmoil and uncertainty of the Trump presidency, emerging markets are generally having a good year, supported by the trend to rotate out of US...