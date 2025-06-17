Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble

Weaker US dollar an 'important driver'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Emerging markets investment trusts are gaining from geopolitical tailwinds as investors reallocate some of their portfolios away from the US.

This is according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) which asked a number of emerging markets investment trusts about the current state of the industry against the backdrop of ongoing tense relationships between the US and China and sweeping tariffs imposed on a swathe of EMs.  Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC, said: "Despite the tariff turmoil and uncertainty of the Trump presidency, emerging markets are generally having a good year, supported by the trend to rotate out of US...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

HSBC AM selects Dan Rudd as UK CEO

Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months

More on Markets

B2Prime Group's Eugenia Mykuliak: Liquidity is the next competitive edge
Markets

B2Prime Group's Eugenia Mykuliak: Liquidity is the next competitive edge

'Risk of AI-triggered selloffs is real'

Eugenia Mykuliak
clock 18 June 2025 • 4 min read
Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble
Markets

Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble

Weaker US dollar an 'important driver'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 June 2025 • 2 min read
US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever
Markets

US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever

Research from Make UK

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot