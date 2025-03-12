FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: SDR adoption gains momentum but hurdles remain

The UK’s Sustainable Disclosure Requirements (SDR) continue to reshape the fund management landscape, with an increasing number of asset managers making public commitments to its labels.
The recent high-profile adoption of all four labels by Schroders signals the growing industry momentum behind SDR and reinforces its role in shaping a more transparent and accountable approach to sustainable investing. While there are still hurdles to overcome, the rapid uptake signals strong industry confidence in SDR's framework. Schroders' announcement that it will adopt all four SDR labels across 16 funds underscores a broader industry shift. CCLA's James Corah: 'Green hushing' is an opportunity, not a challenge This development is part of a growing trend, with more than 90 ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes