North American equities take lead in FE fundinfo's top-rated passive funds

According to FE fundinfo, 29 out of 53 passive funds within the North American Equities sector, or 54.7%, received a 5-Crown rating in its Passive Fund Ratings, the highest accolade awarded by the firm. This was followed by the UK Gilts sector, with 53.3%, or eight out of 15 passive strategies given a top rating, while Global Equities came in third, with 49.1% of strategies receiving FE fundinfo's highest mark. Value fund houses rake in 5-star Crown ratings in FE fundinfo rebalancing Ranking at the bottom of the list were passive funds from the UK Equities and Emerging Market Equit...