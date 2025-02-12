North American equities take lead in FE fundinfo's top-rated passive funds

EM equity strategies get lowest ranking

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

North American equity funds have topped FE fundinfo’s list of passive strategies receiving a '5-Crown' rating.

According to FE fundinfo, 29 out of 53 passive funds within the North American Equities sector, or 54.7%, received a 5-Crown rating in its Passive Fund Ratings, the highest accolade awarded by the firm. This was followed by the UK Gilts sector, with 53.3%, or eight out of 15 passive strategies given a top rating, while Global Equities came in third, with 49.1% of strategies receiving FE fundinfo's highest mark. Value fund houses rake in 5-star Crown ratings in FE fundinfo rebalancing Ranking at the bottom of the list were passive funds from the UK Equities and Emerging Market Equit...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Ruffer manager Duncan MacInnes leaves firm with immediate effect

Jupiter teams up with HANetf to launch first active ETF

More on Funds

Fundsmith sells out of PepsiCo while making unnamed investment
Funds

Fundsmith sells out of PepsiCo while making unnamed investment

Held for over a decade

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 February 2025 • 2 min read
Fund outflows subside in 2024 as investors grow incrementally optimistic
Funds

Fund outflows subside in 2024 as investors grow incrementally optimistic

UK outflows continue

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 February 2025 • 3 min read
Wellington Management bolsters UK wealth market reach with revamp of four funds
Funds

Wellington Management bolsters UK wealth market reach with revamp of four funds

Total AUM of $7.3bn

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 05 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot