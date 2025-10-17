Deep Dive: Investors return to 'resilient' frontier markets marching to their own beat

Markets 'no longer just adjusting under duress'

Maria Nicholls
clock • 5 min read

Investors are turning to frontier markets as one of the few areas of global equities to offer diversification and long-term growth.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Maria Nicholls
Author spotlight

Maria Nicholls

View profile
More from Maria Nicholls

Deep Dive: Managers back sovereign credit ratings despite credibility questions

Deep Dive: Investors turn to turbocharged reshoring theme as tariffs redraw global trade lines

More on Investment

Stories of the week: AI boom, Cash ISA reforms and US shutdown
Investment

Stories of the week: AI boom, Cash ISA reforms and US shutdown

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 17 October 2025 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Robeco's Active ETFs - Innovation meets access in today's markets
Investment

Partner Insight: Robeco's Active ETFs - Innovation meets access in today's markets

Active ETFs combine transparency and liquidity with active management, giving you a versatile, cost-efficient way to pursue returns and manage risk.

Robeco
clock 17 October 2025 • 4 min read
Friday Briefing: It's all getting more complicated for retail investors 
Investment

Friday Briefing: It's all getting more complicated for retail investors 

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 October 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot