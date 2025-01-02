Analysing the total return across the investment fund universe for the past 12 months, the Alger Focus Equity fund topped the year with 56.3% delivered, according to data from FE fundinfo. The strategy, which invests completely in North American equities, has 49 holdings, with the largest holdings being Nvidia (11.6%), Microsoft (10.2%), and Amazon (5.6%), all part of the Magnificent Seven. "Looking at markets now and it was a good year all round for equities," said Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing. "Clearly AI and tech were the key drivers but there were solid returns in ...