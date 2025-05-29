FE fundinfo buys data curation platform Fundipedia

Fundipedia will be integrated into the Nexus platform

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

FE fundinfo has acquired SaaS platform Fundipedia to enhance its data offering as it looks to position itself as a global end-to-end data management provider.

Fundipedia is a centralised data solution created to help asset managers organise product data through workflow automation and artificial intelligence. The platform, which will be integrated into FE fundinfo's Nexus ecosystem, is designed to deliver time and cost efficiencies while supporting regulatory compliance. This sale marks FE fundinfo's fifth acquisition in 12 months, following deals with AdviserAsset, Dericon, LunarAI, and Matterhorn Reporting Services. FE fundinfo will continue to invest in Fundipedia to accelerate product development and the launch of new features, such as ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

Tech firm Sundae Bar applies for AIM listing

Trade bodies rally investment firms to shorten settlement periods ahead of deadline

More on Asset Managers

Peel Hunt: 'Difficult to be bullish' as asset managers' earnings set to fall
Asset Managers

Peel Hunt: 'Difficult to be bullish' as asset managers' earnings set to fall

Confidence at 'lowest for some time'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 May 2025 • 1 min read
BlackRock's Larry Fink goes bullish on Europe ahead of US 'Liberation Day'
Asset Managers

BlackRock's Larry Fink goes bullish on Europe ahead of US 'Liberation Day'

No mention of DE&I

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 April 2025 • 4 min read
Thornburg bolsters UK presence with London office opening and team expansion
Asset Managers

Thornburg bolsters UK presence with London office opening and team expansion

Jon Dawson and Cornelia Sanders join

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 March 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot