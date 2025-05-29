FE fundinfo buys data curation platform Fundipedia

Fundipedia is a centralised data solution created to help asset managers organise product data through workflow automation and artificial intelligence. The platform, which will be integrated into FE fundinfo's Nexus ecosystem, is designed to deliver time and cost efficiencies while supporting regulatory compliance. This sale marks FE fundinfo's fifth acquisition in 12 months, following deals with AdviserAsset, Dericon, LunarAI, and Matterhorn Reporting Services. FE fundinfo will continue to invest in Fundipedia to accelerate product development and the launch of new features, such as ...