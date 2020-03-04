F&C Asset Management
Update: Santander's global CIO Mazoy takes on Caddick's role
Manager leaves after eight years with firm
ASI's Marcus Gibbon joins T. Rowe Price as discretionary sales head
T. Rowe Price makes double hire
BMO completes F&C rebrand with property trusts
Last products to change name
Update: Buxton sides with Barclays in fight against activist attack - Reports
Bank under attack from Edward Bramson
F&C trusts renamed to align with BMO brand
Alongside savings platform
F&C Global Bond fund to close
Fourth quartile
FundCalibre's six funds to watch in 2017
Juliet Schooling Latter's fund picks
Where do you invest when stock valuations have no margin of safety?
Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the developed world has roughly injected an astonishing $12trn trying to stimulate growth.
F&C hands GEM fund responsibilities to sister firm LGM
F&C is handing over the management of its Global Emerging Markets fund to sister company LGM Investments, following the integration of their emerging markets teams last year.
Update: F&C to adopt BMO Global Asset Management name
F&C has confirmed its sales and distribution businesses are to rebrand as BMO Global Asset Management, as the fund house becomes more closely integrated with its parent firm.
The drivers set to power UK and European property returns
Delegates heard from four fund managers at Investment Week's Property Breakfast Briefing last month discussing portfolio positioning and tailwinds for the sector.
Alliance Trust private investors pose problem for Elliott hopes
Alliance Trust may find inertia its most powerful weapon in the attempt to fight off Elliott Advisors' proposals for change at the company.
Former head of UK equities Lees exits F&C
Peter Lees has resigned from F&C, two months after handing over his UK equity fund to other managers.
F&C's Thorpe: Our distribution has been focused on the wrong areas
F&C becomes BMO’s ‘European centrepiece’
Former Thames River director Warren joins EM boutique
Former Thames River investment director Mike Warren has returned to the asset management industry with a non-executive director position at fund boutique Alquity.
F&C shareholders approve Bank of Montreal takeover
F&C's shareholders have approved the takeover of the company by the Bank of Montreal following a vote held today.
Activist investor Elliott boosts F&C stake to 20%
Activist investor Elliott Associates has built its stake in F&C Asset Management to 20%, ahead of a £700m deal to sell the firm to a Canadian bank.
F&C warns of 'significant headwinds' as it posts £19bn net outflow
F&C Asset Management has warned it faces ‘signicant headwinds in the short term' following the loss of its strategic partnerships, as it urged shareholders to approve a £700m takeover deal.
F&C's head of UK retail exits
F&C Investments' head of UK retail John Yule is to exit the business next month.
F&C's profits rebound as cost-cutting takes hold
F&C Asset Management has reported pre-tax profits of £37.3m for the half year ending 30 June 2013, citing buoyant equity markets and cost-cutting measures introduced by activist shareholder Edward Bramson.
F&C profits rise 11% as restructuring programme ends
Underlying pre-tax profit at F&C rose 11% to £52.4m in 2012 as the group's 18 month restructuring programme drew to a close.
F&C's Bramson gets Soros backing for buyout fund
F&C chairman Edward Bramson has won the backing of investors including George Soros for a new buyout fund that will target a mid-cap UK company.
F&C unveils long/short real estate fund
F&C Asset Management has launched the F&C Real Estate Equity Long/Short fund for managers Raymond Lahaut and Marcus Phayre-Mudge.
Is now the time to buy or sell shares in asset managers?
Fund managers are boosting exposure to UK-listed asset management firms in their portfolios, seeing them as well-placed to act as a "tremendous play" on the next equity bull run.