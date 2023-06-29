Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

Ring was appointed to lead Columbia Threadneedle's EMEA business as CEO in 2019, returning to the firm after a four year spell as global head of distribution for Jupiter Asset Management.

Prior to this, he served as global head of product at Threadneedle Asset Management for seven years. He also held roles with Northern Trust Wealth Management, Northern Trust Global Investments and KPMG.

Since his appointment as CEO, he has seen the business through the Covid pandemic and the acquisition and ongoing integration of BMO's EMEA asset management business.

Selectors on Screen: Columbia Threadneedle's Prior on traditional investments and seeking 'brave' managers

Upon Ring's departure, global chief operating officer David Logan will be appointed to the new role of head of EMEA and global business operations, subject to regulatory approval.

Logan joined Columbia Threadneedle in 2021 as part of the acquisition of the EMEA asset management business of BMO. The firm said he has been an "integral part" of the EMEA leadership team, while also overseeing global operations.

Previously, he headed distribution for BMO Global Asset Management, a role he was appointed to in 2016, having served as chief operating officer of BMO GAM in EMEA since 2014. He also spent a decade working for F&C Asset Management as CFO and COO.

The firm said a "thoughtful and orderly" transition to the new leadership structure will take place over the next six months. Logan will report to Ted Truscott, CEO of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, who will be working closely with Ring and Logan during the transition.

Richard Colwell retires after more than three decades in the City

Truscott said: "Nick has had an outstanding career in the investment industry across a variety of distribution, product, strategy and leadership roles.

"We thank him for his substantial contribution to our organisation and to our clients, and we wish him well for his retirement."

Under Logan's leadership, Truscott said the firm will continue to strengthen the business within the region.

"I am excited about the opportunity ahead for our clients and the firm," he added.