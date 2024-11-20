Neuberger Berman hires former Schroders global fixed income and currency head Paul Grainger

Grainger left Schroders after eight years in September 2023 following a reorganisation of his desk, which was rebranded the global unconstrained fixed income team, now led by Julien Houdain. In his 25 years in the industry, he also held roles at Wellington Management, F&C Asset Management, Gartmore and Barclays Global Investors. Schroders global fixed income head Paul Grainger departs "Paul is a highly respected global fixed income portfolio manager and leader. He adds depth and breadth to our growing fixed income platform bringing a proven track record," said Ashok Bhatia, co-chie...