Neuberger Berman hires former Schroders global fixed income and currency head Paul Grainger

Neuberger Berman has hired Schroders’ former head of global fixed income and currency Paul Grainger as a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager.
Grainger left Schroders after eight years in September 2023 following a reorganisation of his desk, which was rebranded the global unconstrained fixed income team, now led by Julien Houdain. In his 25 years in the industry, he also held roles at Wellington Management, F&C Asset Management, Gartmore and Barclays Global Investors. Schroders global fixed income head Paul Grainger departs "Paul is a highly respected global fixed income portfolio manager and leader. He adds depth and breadth to our growing fixed income platform bringing a proven track record," said Ashok Bhatia, co-chie...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes