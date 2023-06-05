Hargreaves Lansdown taps Brown Shipley's investment chief for CIO role

Vaughan joined the firm on 31 May after more than four years at Brown Shipley, the UK arm of Quintet Private Bank Group. He joined the firm in October 2018 as CIO and was later given additional responsibilities as group head of investment management.

Prior to Brown Shipley, he was head of multi strategy solutions at Santander Asset Management, fund manager at LV Asset Management and director of asset allocation at F&C Asset Management. He is a former winner of Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Award.

In his new role, he will be responsible for defining the investment strategy for all HL funds and strategies, setting the investment philosophy and process, governance and risk, and being accountable for performance and the delivery of good client outcomes.

Ruchir Rodrigues, chief client and commercial officer at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Toby... was responsible for the development of process, decision making and delivery of investment objectives on over €20bn of discretionary assets across Brown Shipley's product ranges.

"Toby has also been responsible for driving the creation of a centralised investment process, led transformation work and been heavily involved in projects to improve scalability."

Rodrigues added the Hargreaves Lansdown fund management business sits "at the very heart" of the firm's growth strategy, which aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to help clients "at every stage of their investing journey".

Commenting on his appointment, Vaughan said: "I have long been an admirer of HL and am delighted to be joining such a highly experienced team and the market leader at such an exciting time."

HL has a total of 18 funds, including the HL Select funds, HL Growth fund, HL Portfolio funds and HL Portfolio Building Block funds, with other fund launches planned for later this year.