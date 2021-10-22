Brown Advisory trust names Stephen White as chair

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has named Stephen White as chair of the investment trust as Gordon Grender steps down after 23 years in the role, and 28 as director.

White, who joined the board in October last year, has over 35 years' experience, most notably as head of European equities at F&C Asset Management.

There, he was manager of F&C Eurotrust and deputy manager of the F&C investment trust, and head of European and US equities at British Steel Pension Fund.

Brown Advisory wins Jupiter US Smaller Companies mandate

He is also a non-executive director and chair of the audit committees of BlackRock Frontiers investment trust, as well as Aberdeen New India investment trust.

White also holds non-executive director positions on the boards of JP Morgan European Discovery trust and Polar Capital Technology trust.

White said he was looking forward to his tenure as chair, adding that he was taking over at a positive time for US small companies.

"On behalf of the whole board, I would like to thank Gordon for his extraordinary commitment to the trust, as we wish him very well for the future," he said.

