Somerset hires Liontrust's Williams to take over Edward Lam's fund

Somerset Capital Management has hired Liontrust’s Mark Williams to take over Edward Lam’s Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund.

Williams, who was head of Asia Pacific equities at Liontrust and headed up the Liontrust Asia Income fund, will take over the £486m Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund on 2 November. Kumar Pandit, who is a partner and head of Latin America at Somerset, will co-manage the fund. The vehicle's core process and philosophy will remain unchanged, according to the firm

As part of Williams' appointment, Somerset will take over management of his £82m Liontrust Asia Income fund later this year, subject to approval.

This means colleagues Carolyn Chan, who is co-manager of the vehicle, and Shashank Savla, who also works closely on the fund, will join Somerset next month. As with Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth, its process and philosophy will remain unchanged.

Williams said: "Our investment approach has been established over several decades of investing. We look for companies that exhibit a combination of quality, growth and income, which is a perfect fit with Somerset's own investment philosophy.

"The current obsession with growth in internet stocks means we are able to find a number of undervalued high-quality businesses with attractive yields and good dividend growth prospects. More often than not, investors remember the merits of backing well-run businesses that compound value consistently over time."

Dominic Johnson, CEO and founding partner of Somerset Capital Management, said it was "extremely important that the team we hired were genuine dividend growth specialists" and that he is "delighted that we have been able to attract someone of Mark Williams' calibre and experience".

"Mark has done an excellent job at Liontrust over the last decade, despite a challenging market backdrop, and has a track record of outperformance going back more than 20 years," he continued. "I am personally very excited for the prospects of both funds that he will be running alongside co-managers Kumar Pandit and Carolyn Chan.

"Kumar was our very first external hire on the investment team back in 2011 and over the past decade he has proven himself to be an excellent stockpicker and one of the brightest talents in the industry. The Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund is a fantastic product and a former industry leader, and in Mark and Kumar we have two managers who complement each other very well.

"Taking over the Liontrust Asia Income Fund is an exciting proposition and has given us a great opportunity to offer our clients more regional exposure to emerging markets. We look forward to welcoming Carolyn and Shashank to the team later this year."

Williams, who was head of Asia Pacific equities at Liontrust since 2012, has more than 25 years of experience investing in the region, having previously held roles at Occam Asset Management and F&C Asset Management, where he ran a number of Asia Pacific strategies between 2000 and 2008, with peak assets of over $1bn.