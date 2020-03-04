Evenlode
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Evenlode's ten dividend picks for 2020
Two stocks kicked out
Square Mile's funds to watch in 2020
New and promising strategies
Evenlode Global Income fund dumps Diageo amid consumer goods rotation
Drinks giant dropped due to excessive 'valuation risk'
Evenlode plans to expand range with Global Opportunities launch
New UCITS product to target long-term total returns
A decade of Evenlode: The top ten risks for income investors
Top tips for navigating choppy waters
How silo-busting firms are unlocking innovation
No single internal structure suits all businesses
Evenlode duo reveal the stocks topped up since Q4 2018
Consumer names dominate list
The innovative companies diffusing Japan's demographic time bomb
Which companies are bridging the generation gap?
The dangers of overboarding and importance of director focus
How much is too much in a boardroom?
Evenlode duo reveal top global picks for growing dividend streams
Consumer goods and tech companies get support
Square Mile's Broomer shifts back into UK active funds after 'fighting a losing battle'
Purchasing UK equity products for first time in a year
Four ways investors can help fight plastic pollution
Measures to improve the ecosystem
Apprentice fund managers: You're hired!
Reviewing the best deputy managers
FundCalibre unveils Elite Radar for funds without three-year track record
New ratings system for younger funds
'Alexa - get me some Doritos': Unleashing the potential of AI
Once the stuff of science fiction, artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming part of our day-to-day reality.
Revealed: Winners of the Lipper UK Fund Awards 2018
Top prizes go to Marlborough and Royal London
Evenlode to soft close Yarrow and Peters' Income fund as it reaches £2bn
Boutique asset manager Evenlode has announced plans to soft close its Evenlode Income fund, managed by Hugh Yarrow and Ben Peters, as it has reached £2bn in assets under management.
Evenlode to reduce fees on £1.5bn Income fund
Effective as of 1 November
Evenlode confirms global income fund launch
Initially considered earlier this year
Wise Group divides into three entities; Peters becomes Evenlode CEO
Wider role for CEO Peters
Evenlode Income fund scraps research costs
Committed to providing transparency