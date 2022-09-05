Lessons of recessions past to help guide investors

Anu Narula, head of global equities at Mirabaud Asset Management
I learnt something different from every crisis since I began my career during the dotcom boom and bust. In 2001, I learnt not to fall in love with certain stocks. For the investors who built their careers on riding the technology wave, many stayed with these positions the whole way down.
As for 2008-09, I learnt many lessons from this painful period. One lesson from this crisis was the importance of understanding ownership, as forced selling impacted share prices regardless of fundamentals. In 2020, I looked to apply the understanding from previous cycles, particularly the setting of entry points and having confidence to capitalise on the opportunities when sentiment was incredibly low.
The environment in 2022 has been among the toughest – as investors have been confronted with tapering, interest rate rises, the Ukraine/Russia war, and renewed Covid lockdowns in many parts of the world. Despite the challenges, it is important to always remember there will be opportunities to position for the next cycle. Our aim is to identify the long-term winners and we expect these companies to be aligned to compelling themes – such as digitalisation and ageing demographics.