Lessons of recessions past to help guide investors

Ed Wass, portfolio partner at Baronsmead VCTs

Despite inflation at a 40-year high and the prospects of a global recession, the venture capital trust market is awash in liquidity – with more than £1bn raised in the last fundraising cycle. What we learnt from previous downturns was you can never call the bottom of the market. The technology bubble of 2000 took three years to deflate, and ultimately this vintage delivered strong returns. Therefore, it is key to keep investing through the cycle and to protect portfolio value where possible.





While the current situation is a new experience for most investors and management teams, it is important to be ahead of the curve and start scenario mapping now. By planning for issues before they bite, companies still have cash, time, and options. We are being proactive by incorporating defensive thinking into our investment structures, in the knowledge the economic backdrop is increasingly challenging. This means trading for many will soften and exit timelines will extend. Funding and maintaining adequate cash reserves will therefore be key. We are also working closely with our portfolio boards to ensure they have the necessary plans in place to cover most likely eventualities.





Overall, we are maintaining a delicate balance between caution and optimism. We have ample liquidity to support the portfolio and to continue to make new investments where we see strong management and potential for growth.