Deep Dive: Managers warn of further AI competition from China one year on from DeepSeek shock

Launch saw Nvidia lose $600bn in one day

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Managers have warned it would be a "mistake to discount China" in the AI race, one year on from startup DeepSeek sending a shockwave through markets.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

UK stocks start 2026 with a 'bang' as overseas interest grows

Top 50 funds returned more than 100% on average in shaky 2025

Trustpilot