Evenlode's Chris Elliott: Trading on tariffs and tension

The recent implementation of sweeping tariffs by the US administration has significantly disrupted global trade dynamics, introducing heightened volatility and uncertainty into markets.
These protectionist measures have prompted fears of a global recession. In this turbulent environment, global equity investors face the formidable challenge of identifying companies that possess the resilience to withstand these disruptions and the agility to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable economic landscape. US 'in danger of throwing away 50 years of economic advantage' For companies, the impact of tariffs goes well beyond the immediate burden of higher import costs or export duties. Tariffs tend to fuel inflationary pressures, raising questions around consumer demand a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes