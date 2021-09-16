Evenlode: Greenhouse gas emissions down as company reporting data improves

The Evenlode Global Income fund has seen its emissions per £10,000 invested fall by 3%, when compared with an equivalent fund tracking the MSCI World Index.

But while 96% of investee companies have improved in their reporting of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, only a minority report on Scope 3 emissions.

Charlie Freitag, stewardship analyst at Evenlode Investment, said that most companies carbon footprints are in their supply chain and products and services, which are covered by Scope 3.

"By including Scope 3 in the emissions analysis for its funds, Evenlode was able to get a much better picture of the climate risk inherent in its portfolios," she said.

According to the latest Evenlode Investment portfolio emissions report for 2020, one driver behind the low emissions for the funds was the small exposure to "energy-intensive industries", including the likes of utilities, materials and real estate.

While Scope 1 and 2 emissions associated with investing £10,000 in a MSCI World Index tracker equate to 1.02 tonnes of CO 2 -equivalents per year, the equivalent investment into an average Evenlode portfolio is associated with less than 0.1 tonnes, the report said.

"Companies' climate risk is integrated into the Evenlode investment risk framework through the ESG risk score. The insights from our emissions analysis allow us to better target our research and engagements around climate risk, focusing on the biggest emitters and those companies that fail to report their full emissions," said Freitag.

"Recent devastating wildfires and flooding have underlined that climate change is one of the most important systemic risks we face. It has the potential to affect livelihoods everywhere, and it will also change the risk profile of companies we invest in on behalf of our clients. High-emissions companies can expect to be impacted more heavily by carbon pricing and other forms of climate regulation in the near future."