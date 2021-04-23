ethnic diversity
Steady as she goes: How Covid-19 changed the face of investing - and wider society - one year on
Taking stock of the past year in lockdown
Diversity Project's SMART Working workstream: Flexible working must be seen as 'reason neutral'
Industry urged to improve workers' work-life balance
Momentum's Marais: To survive, we must embrace the leadership of both genders
Showing empathy key to creating an inclusive industry
IA responds to calls for greater ethnic diversity on board
Will recruit one 'ethnically diverse' member by 2024
IA to issue 'amber top' to FTSE 350 companies not disclosing ethnic diversity of boards
'Decisive action' to meet Parker Review targets
New leadership programme to 'accelerate' careers of black women in asset management
First cohort to be introduced in May
An intensive scare for the industry: Admitting to painful truths about racial inequality a big step towards healing it
Why there is no quick fix to improve diversity
Green Park research: No black CEOs, chairs or CFOs at FTSE 100 companies
'Snowy peaks remain stubbornly white'
Federated Hermes appoints Aiyela as head of inclusion
Exec joins from National Emergencies Trust
'2021 is the year for action': Baroness Helena Morrissey on how and why white allies need to speak out against racial inequality
Embedding diversity initiatives deep into company plans
Pushing for greater diversity and sustainability: Our awards judges' industry wish list for 2021
Feedback from Women in Investment and ESG Investment Awards
Property, politics and 'pure serendipity': The most-read stories of 2020
What got people talking this year?
The top diversity stories of 2020: When racial equality in and out of the office finally took centre stage
Kicking off IW's Review of 2020 series