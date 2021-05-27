Breaking down the 'A' in BAME: Greater focus needed on contribution of British Asians

Reboot., a working group born out of financial services communications professionals, was created to support more dialogue on race and ethnicity in the UK.

Launched in January, our advisory board member and chair of The Diversity Project, Baroness Helena Morrissey, was quoted on the front page of Investment Week's 25 January edition stating that "2021 is the year for action".

The topic of race in the workplace continues to take centre stage, but there is still much to do as we collectively strive for long-term, actionable change.

Profit margins, reputation and the culture of an organisation - these are now so heavily intertwined that diversity is not just a 'nice to have', but a business imperative.

In the UK, we have never spoken about race so openly. Recently, the UK Government decided to drop the term BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic), realising it had its limits when talking about the multi-dimensions of race and ethnicity.

The term BAME did have its uses, but as the conversation has evolved, we have seen it can mask complexities and impede progress. We know that if we can better understand these complexities, then organisations can improve their chances of achieving meaningful change.

One continent, many lands

Asia is the most populous continent in the world and home to about 50 countries. India and China alone represent more than one third of the world's population. There are many different religions, cultures and languages spread across this vast land mass.

Within the UK, British Asians represent by far the largest cohort under the BAME umbrella at 7.5%. Moreover, the largest non-white ethnic minority groups by country in the UK are all 'Asian': British Indian (2.5%), British Pakistanis (2%), British Bangladeshis (0.8%) and British Chinese (0.7%).

As a comparison, black British represent 3.4% of the population (black African 1.8%, black Caribbean 1.1% and black 'Other' 0.5%.) and 2.2% are 'mixed'.

Hopefully, this starts to highlight how counterproductive it is to bundle a broad range of individuals and interests into one category.

One third of British Indians have professional jobs - well ahead of the 21% national average. But only 18% of Pakistanis and Bangladeshis are similarly employed - and this is the lowest percentage of workers in 'professional' jobs by any ethnic group.

Some 11% of both Indian and white British workers are in 'manager, director or senior official' jobs, the highest percentage out of all ethnic groups.

British Indians have the highest average hourly pay of all ethnic groups (£13.46), closely followed by British Chinese. In contrast, Pakistani and Bangladeshi ethnic group members earn just £9.62 - comfortably the lowest.

Chinese and Indian women have similar levels of pay to their white counterparts. But black, Pakistani and Bangladeshi women have the lowest pay for all three groups.

The overwhelming majority of people from Indian and white ethnic groups are most likely to be in sustained employment, in study or in both five years after graduating. Again, about one in ten can say this from the black 'other' and Pakistani groups.

And while British Indian and Chinese workers hit the high numbers on paper, research, lived experience and anecdotal evidence show they still face prejudice and microaggressions in the workplace for their ethnicity.