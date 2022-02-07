PRI: Diversity must be taken as seriously as climate change

Key areas for action

Lauren Mason
clock • 2 min read
Diverse ethnic teams are more likely to generate better returns
Image:

Diverse ethnic teams are more likely to generate better returns

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues are human rights issues, and should be viewed by investors with “as much importance as they view climate issues”, according to a new report from the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

The report, entitled Diversity, equity & inclusion: Key action areas for investors, found that reliable and diversified investor returns rely on strong economic performance overall, which in turn is dependent on a diverse society in general.

It said that, while gender diversity has commanded the most focus from the investment industry to date, a renewed focus on intersectionality across the spectrum of diversity issues is now "vital".

BNY Mellon IM calls for 'inclusive investment' as research reveals women could invest $3.2trn more

The report found that, from a business perspective, diverse ethnic teams are more likely to generate better returns. Using multiple sources of external research, PRI concluded that diversity can lead to better identification of ESG issues, reduce conduct risk, prevent "risky overinvestment decisions" and result in fewer financial reporting mistakes.

It also found "significant evidence" to suggest DEI leads to better retention of employees and an enhanced ability to recruit new team members.

Elena Espinoza, senior specialist, human rights and social issues, PRI, said: "DEI has a clear basis in human rights and is a core tenet of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. As such, responsible investors have a duty to embed the goals in their investment activity, and we are calling on them to do more on the issue of DEI specifically.

"We have shown clearly the benefits of addressing systemic DEI issues, including to individuals, firms themselves, the communities most affected and the wider economy and society. Now, we are asking investors to consider steps they can take to enact meaningful change."

Protiviti's Belton Flournoy: 'Coming out is not a once-in-a-lifetime activity'

The report highlights three key areas businesses must address to affect tangible change: inclusive corporate cultures; inclusive business models; and inclusive societies, while noting that "these can overlap".

"For example, access to education (inclusive society) may impact the diversity of candidates for recruitment (inclusive corporate culture)," the PRI said. It added that the end investor themselves must take DEI into consideration when positioning their portfolios, by applying diversity filters and screening criteria such as DEI metrics disclosure, a diversity policy, and disclosure of DEI-related grievances.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

Schroders launches new Solutions arm following River & Mercantile acquisition

More on Diversity

Ian Mattioli, CEO of Mattioli Woods
Industry

Mattioli Woods revenue hits £49.9m after acquisitions of Maven and Ludlow

Eight acquisitions since June 2020

Ellie Duncan
clock 08 February 2022 • 2 min read
Over the past eight years, Smart Works has opened eight centres nationwide, helping women gain confidence and interview skills through its dressing and coaching service.
Diversity

AJ Bell partners with Smart Works to help more women achieve financial independence

Part of AJ Bell Money Matters

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 February 2022 • 2 min read
Erich Gerth of BlueBay
Companies

The Big Interview: BlueBay's Erich Gerth on nurturing cognitive diversity

The Big Interview

Alex Rolandi
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

04 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

45% of new self-directed investors unaware that losing money is a risk of investing

02 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Boring Money: Vanguard provides best value while Baillie Gifford leaves top ten

02 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

07 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

CFA UK launches new climate investing qualification

07 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

08 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot