PRI: Diversity must be taken as seriously as climate change

The report, entitled Diversity, equity & inclusion: Key action areas for investors, found that reliable and diversified investor returns rely on strong economic performance overall, which in turn is dependent on a diverse society in general.

It said that, while gender diversity has commanded the most focus from the investment industry to date, a renewed focus on intersectionality across the spectrum of diversity issues is now "vital".

The report found that, from a business perspective, diverse ethnic teams are more likely to generate better returns. Using multiple sources of external research, PRI concluded that diversity can lead to better identification of ESG issues, reduce conduct risk, prevent "risky overinvestment decisions" and result in fewer financial reporting mistakes.

It also found "significant evidence" to suggest DEI leads to better retention of employees and an enhanced ability to recruit new team members.

Elena Espinoza, senior specialist, human rights and social issues, PRI, said: "DEI has a clear basis in human rights and is a core tenet of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. As such, responsible investors have a duty to embed the goals in their investment activity, and we are calling on them to do more on the issue of DEI specifically.

"We have shown clearly the benefits of addressing systemic DEI issues, including to individuals, firms themselves, the communities most affected and the wider economy and society. Now, we are asking investors to consider steps they can take to enact meaningful change."

The report highlights three key areas businesses must address to affect tangible change: inclusive corporate cultures; inclusive business models; and inclusive societies, while noting that "these can overlap".

"For example, access to education (inclusive society) may impact the diversity of candidates for recruitment (inclusive corporate culture)," the PRI said. It added that the end investor themselves must take DEI into consideration when positioning their portfolios, by applying diversity filters and screening criteria such as DEI metrics disclosure, a diversity policy, and disclosure of DEI-related grievances.