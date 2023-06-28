Reboot: Greater transparency needed for ethnicity pay gap reporting

At a roundtable hosted by Reboot, LGIM, State Street, Nest, Invesco, Schroders, Newton Investment Management and CIPD said transparency of company employee data is key to tackle racial inequalities within the workplace.

Although there is no mandatory requirement to report ethnicity pay gaps, Reboot noted that engagement from asset managers on behalf of their clients can spark change and boost adoption.

The group, however, highlighted the financial services industry itself also has to deal with issues on diversity. According to its latest Race to Equality in UK Financial Services report, 68% of ethnic minority professionals had experienced bias at work in the last year.

Additionally, half of ethnic minorities believed they were not offered as many career opportunities as their white colleagues.

The panel of asset managers came up with six steps the industry should to take to address racial inequality. Shareholder engagement topped the list of actions, as asset managers can influence portfolio companies on diversity issues, including data reporting.

Consistency in data and metrics and having company boards embrace such challenges followed suit to make sure the push for greater transparency has a consistent approach from the top throughout the whole organisation.

The panel also found education and engagement with employees on data collection to be another key step, highlighting how companies should make sure they create a culture that allows employees to self-identify comfortably.

The last two steps reiterated the issues of data and leadership, as the asset managers said maximisation of data can help identify any gaps, but also being proactive in talking about and addressing diversity issues will need to be paramount for the progress of the industry.

Noreen Biddle Shah, founder of Reboot and head of corporate communications at Numis, said: "By leveraging the considerable influence large investors have through shareholder engagement, they can play an important role in improving standards within companies."

However, she noted that the industry also needs to look at its own DE&I practices in tandem with this and show it is equally as committed within its own workforce.

"Ethnicity pay gap reporting will bring to light the discrepancies on a wider scale, but it is how we respond to it," she said.

"Through tone from the top, quotas, practical actions, better integration/understanding between minorities and the majority - that we will start seeing sustainable and tangible change."

Justin Onuekwusi, co-founder of #TalkAboutBlack and Reboot ambassador, added: "There is not one solution to this challenge, it is complex. #TalkAboutBlack has identified the kinks in the hosepipe.

"If you are going to help unkink the hose, you need to know what the kinks look like. Over the years, the kinks have a cumulative effect: those children who have no role model, who do not get the mentoring they need and who never make it onto the corporation's radar or wish list, do not get hired or promoted.

"Unkinking one kink is not enough. The central premise is that every single one of those kinks needs to be addressed or, still, no water will flow."