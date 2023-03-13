Parker Review sets ethnic diversity targets for FTSE 350 boards

The vast majority of FTSE 100 companies have ethic minority representation on their boards, the Parker Review's 2022 voluntary census shows, but while the body is pleased with the progress of smaller firms, it feels it is now time to set achievable targets for these companies.

The committee found 96 FTSE 100 companies met board diversity targets as of 31 December 2022. Of the four that fell short, one has been acquired since December and is no longer part of the FTSE 100. The review did not name the businesses.

Around 18% of all FTSE 100 directorships were held by professionals from an minority ethnic group (190 roles), alongside 31 chair and executive director positions - more specifically, six chairs, seven CEOs, nine CFOs and nine executive directors.

In the FTSE 250, 149 companies had at least one director from a minority ethic background. But FTSE 250 companies have two more years to reach the 2024 target set by the Parker Review to have at least one minority ethnic director.

Of the FTSE 250 companies that responded to the census (67%), 11% of all director positions were held by people from a minority ethic background (188) and 34 held chair and executive directorships. Among the latter category, five were chairs, 14 CEOs, ten CFOs and five held an executive director role.

FTSE 350

As part of its push, the Parker Review also set diversity targets for FTSE 350 senior management and private companies.

The committee said it was pleased with the progress being made with the FTSE 350, but "equal access to board positions needs to be matched by actions across all levels in business".

As a result, following talks with a number of businesses and representative bodies over the last year, the review believes it is time to set targets for FTSE 350 senior management.

While there can be no "one size fits all" target percentages, the Parker Review will ask each FTSE 350 company to set its own diversity targets, which will need to be met by December 2027.

At the same time, the committee believes now is the time to set minority ethnic inclusion targets for the 50 largest private companies "given the significant role they play in the UK economy and society".

This means that, from 2023, these businesses will be asked to provide diversity data while, at the same time, working towards a December 2027 deadline to have at least one ethnic minority director on their main boards.

Similar to FTSE 350 companies, the 50 businesses will also be tasked with setting their own target percentage for ethnic minority representation within senior management.

David Tyler, chair of the Parker Review, said the committee's target expansions are due to the benefits companies can have "from ensuring that succession planning and management development plans include the development of ethnic minority executives".

But board representation is only one of the first steps, said business and trade minister Nusrat Ghani, who explained the Parker Review's recommendations "clearly set out how companies must improve diversity from top to bottom in the coming years".

Visible or not, all facets of diversity must be addressed

Commenting on the Parker Review's 2022 census, Laura Sanderson, UK country manager of Russell Reynolds Associates, believes there is a business as well as a talent case to be made for ethnic minority representation in UK companies.

"Evidence shows that diverse teams that are inclusively led will outperform those that are homogenous - so it is essential that companies are overseen by boards that are diverse." She continued the diversity improvements within the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have been a "catalyst in driving progress" warranting the introduction of new measures for FTSE 350 and large private companies.

She added it is now "imperative" companies continue to challenge themselves on diversity at the highest levels, especially considering the growing poll of talent with board or non-executive directorship experience who have the skills to move to decision-making roles.

"Businesses that fail to increase diversity and develop their talent from historically underrepresented groups risk missing out on the opportunities of tomorrow."