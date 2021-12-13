Reboot. index: Financial services firms falling short on diversity and inclusion

Reboot., a network of financial services professionals aiming to maintain dialogue on racial equality in the workplace, launched its inaugural FS Race to Equality index today, in partnership with research house Coleman Parkes.

Having surveyed 800 employees from 440 different firms, focusing on representation, culture, and tangible action, it found the average financial services company scored 65 points out of a possible 100, the latter of which is deemed to be ‘optimal' in terms of D&I criteria.

Each of the seven subsectors within financial services - which also included pensions, insurance and private markets - all achieved almost identical scores of between 64 and 66.

reboot.: Diversity and inclusion at work - one year on

Lawrence Heming, research lead for reboot. and assistant director at EY, said: "The index clearly reveals that significant improvements are needed to build a workplace culture that fosters a true sense of inclusion and ensures there are no barriers to opportunity for ethnic minorities."

He added that reboot.'s five-point plan for the financial services industry is a "good starting point" for firms looking to create an ethnically diverse and inclusive workforce. These points include listening to all employees, updating and evolving training plans, developing role models through senior business sponsors, setting the tone from senior leadership downwards, and empowering HR teams through training and reviewing recruitment practices.

Commenting on the launch of reboot.'s new index, which from now will be updated annually, advisory board member Baroness Helena Morrissey said: "We hope the reboot. FS Race to Equality index will be used as a measure of annual progress in the financial industry so we can be confident that skin colour is not a barrier to progression.

"That goal should be a business imperative as well as a moral one - there is clear evidence that a diverse and inclusive workforce leads to better decision making and greater innovation."