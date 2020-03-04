Equity markets
Man Group duo: 'Helicopter money' policies could spell 'trouble' for multi-asset funds
Method could have inflationary effect, managers warn
Going for gold: Multi-asset managers look beyond 'core assets' ahead of 'volatile' Q4
Tariff tensions and global slowdown key factors
Absolute returns and the search for alpha
What strategies are best for investors?
BMO GAM's Balmer: Now is not the time to take heroic calls on large equity holdings
Last month the US yield curve inverted, with the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds dipping beneath the yield on 3-month Treasury bills.
Investor sentiment remains 'gloomy' despite February-March surge
Gold and cash decline
We are at the end of a 'value-down' cycle
Equity markets had a tough time in 2018. Value stocks were particularly hard hit and the style saw one of the longest periods of underperformance relative to growth in recent years.
Groups remain 'optimistic' on fund sales despite £41bn drop in net flows in 2018
UK equity worst asset class
Ardevora's Lang on the market's biggest mistakes of 2018
When we look back at 2018, the market made several mistakes.
'Hype' indicators point to equity recovery in Q1
Uptick in investor sentiment
Polar Capital's Davis: Time to take control of style drift?
The past six months in European markets have been dominated by two factors: profit warnings in the more cyclical sectors and an aggressive derating of mid-cap growth stocks.
Cazenove's Mui: Five reasons to be positive in 2019
Weaker dollar and lower oil price could help investors
UBS Global Wealth increases global equity exposure following 'Red October' sell-off
Buying opportunities in global stocks
Why 2018 has 'fallen short' of growth expectations
During 2017, investors enjoyed several positive surprises.
Home and away: Why Indian equities have struggled to perform this year
Impact of recent market correction
'This is not going to end well': Buyers warn bonds will not be safe haven of the past in next market correction
Concern over impact QE ending and low yields
Hunker down or full steam ahead?
Re-evaluating portfolios for H2 2018
Martin Gilbert: The real significance of MSCI's inclusion of China A-shares
Last Friday saw a number of China's A-shares included in MSCI's global and regional indices for the first time, writes Martin Gilbert, co-chief executive of Aberdeen Standard Investments.
Investing in Japan? Look beyond the trade war rhetoric
Dan Carter, manager of the Jupiter Japan Income fund, argues that while Japan will no doubt be affected by a possible US-China trade war, the factors that make Japan an investment opportunity are largely disconnected to the actions of Donald Trump and...
What is the 'worrying development' in US equities?
Selling stocks with good earnings upgrades
What were the best- and worst-performing funds and sectors in February?
Strong month for technology
Women in Investment: Fidelity's head of equity Sonja Laud
Improving opportunities for women
Update: US equities follow Europe lower as bond jitters weigh
S&P 500 and Dow Jones both down
'The best time to buy insurance is when you don't need it': Managers increase gold weightings as 'double hedge'
Longest streak of gains since 2011