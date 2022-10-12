Risk appetite returns to US market in October

Valuations no longer seen as drag

The survey found that for the first time since October 2020, valuations are no longer seen as a drag on the equity market
Image:

The survey found that for the first time since October 2020, valuations are no longer seen as a drag on the equity market

The appetite for risk among US investors has begun to return, as managers predict the first positive equity performance for the month in 2022.

S&P Global's Investment Manager Index found that October recorded the first positive outlook for risk this year in US markets, recording up 3%, compared to a negative 16% in September.

The survey, which is based on data from about 300 institutional investors operating funds with assets under management of about $3.5trn, found that for the first time since the survey began in October 2020, valuations were no longer seen as a drag on the US equity market.

However, the only other supportive element in markets, shareholder returns, have slipped to the lowest since late 2020.

Meanwhile, macroeconomic factors and monetary policy are still seen as the biggest drags on the US economy, while perceptions of equity fundamentals continues to fall.

Nevertheless, the survey predicted positive equity market performance in the next thirty days for the first time in 2022.

However, this is not expected to last, with respondents expecting the equity market to lose further value by the end of the year.

The pessimism for the US market is the least of any major economy, with the UK being viewed as worst performing, followed by the EU and China, with the latter notably improving since the summer.

Real estate has become the least favoured sector of the US economy by investors, overtaking consumer discretionary. Tech remains slightly unpopular, while financials and consumer staples have moved to a positive outlook. Energy and healthcare still remain the most favoured by investors.

