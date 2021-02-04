Staying nimble in a volatile world: Three factors investors must watch in 2021

Equity markets delivered extraordinary returns in 2020. However, a new variant of the coronavirus is putting increased pressure on healthcare systems, with more and more countries locking down again.

This will have economic repercussions and, at a minimum, will defer some of the fundamental rebound investors have been anticipating.

As we look out to the remainder of 2021, while we remain optimistic when analysing the return potential of global equity markets, we believe investors should be aware of three powerful trends.

The Covid-on/Covid-off environment

We expect the Covid on/Covid off trade to continue to flip-flop back and forth.

Secular growth stocks, at the right price, should continue to compound good returns, but the setup into mid-year might imply a continuation of the rotation trade into value, small-caps and non-US stocks that began toward the end of last year.

Certainly, increasing exposure to stocks with earnings sensitivity at this point in the market cycle could potentially reap rewards.

But selectivity will remain crucial in a world that remains defined by extreme outcomes.

Further positive news on vaccines would also help the sectors most damaged by the virus - such as travel, leisure, energy and financials. Indeed, we have been adding individual names to these areas, but have been very selective.

In financials, rather than focusing on traditional banks - where zero and negative interest rates continue to hurt balance sheets - we have concentrated on areas such as investment banking, insurance and investment managers.

These companies should actually benefit from a lower interest rate environment.

While new vaccines should eventually allow us to exit this pandemic, many of the trends will endure. We expect increased adoption of digital payments, having food delivered to your door and using technology to connect with each other.

There has been a meaningful step change in the penetration of e-commerce globally and there is still a long way for this dynamic to go.

Alpha opportunities beyond the US

With US equities having performed so strongly, we have been looking for better value elsewhere. We have been increasing our exposure to Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Asia is the place where the gravity of the world is moving toward. It is where markets are deepening the most, where economies have been growing the fastest and where the most billionaires are now being created. It is where the most unpriced change can be found for investors.

China's recovery from the pandemic has been in stark contrast to developed markets. While the emerging market growth premium has been decelerating for some time and collective earnings have been disappointing, many individual emerging economies retain long-term advantages in relation to potential return generation from equities.

Our preferred markets are in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Peru - while we also have high-conviction positions in Chinese consumer stocks.

Europe also now looks more attractive. Although it does not offer the breadth of high-growth opportunities the US or China can offer, there are a number of change-driven stocks we feel confident about in a world marked by improvement - especially from spring 2021 onward.

Key for us at this point in the equity cycle is the ability to find profits growth, as this remains the most powerful driver of stock prices over the long term.