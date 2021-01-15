Timing is everything during pandemic: How investors can ride the second wave and not drown in it

Following the initial uplift from the announcement of a Covid-19 vaccine, markets have slowed, caught between optimism for the 2021 outlook and short-term concerns around the second wave impact.

However, we expect a positive kick-off for risk assets in 2021, with conditions ripe for a co-ordinated acceleration of global growth.

Over the next three to six months, as vaccine rollouts allow economic activity to resume, the return of growth and inflation will offer a temporary relief from the global economy's long-term state of 'Japanification'.

This macro reflation scenario has been confirmed week after week by economic data and is supported by the promise of ongoing accommodative support from central banks.

Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever

Nevertheless, we do not expect the reflation to evolve in a straight line, with Brexit a potential bump along the road, and investors need to be mindful of ongoing volatility.

Moreover, if we head into 2021 with a strong rally, this will be difficult to sustain - and investors will have to be quick to capitalise.

The ongoing global recovery fuels a pick-up in global trade and especially Asian exports, similar to the previous 'reflation' episode in 2016-17.

Assessing global equities

The global pandemic drove a wedge between equity sectors, starkly separating winners from losers. The technology and online retail sectors outperformed during the pandemic, as working from home and e-commerce accelerated demand for these firms.

November's announcements of effective vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca prompted other lagging 'value' sectors such as energy, banks, travel, and leisure to begin to catch up as investors saw the first indications that economies could return to their pre-Covid-19 levels of activity.

There is a strong case for a catch-up by these severely punished sectors. However, a dependable recovery in these stocks depends on rapid distribution of vaccines to allow a gradual return to normality in 2021.

As a result we see selective value here, but several companies will struggle, or may never recover to their pre-pandemic levels.

M&G taps Value Partners for £500m Chinese equities mandate

In the meantime, we believe technology leaders should continue to benefit from the tailwinds of an increasingly digitalised economy.

Geographic equity allocation

The US and China remain our preferred equity markets. The former continues to offer attractive relative valuations in the context of low yields, while the latter owes its appeal to strong underlying macroeconomic momentum and domestic earnings growth prospects.

2021 will continue to see Chinese markets playing a more important role in investors' portfolios. Despite the strong performance posted in mid-2020, there is still a solid upside in the coming years. China's fiscal and monetary policies provide strong support to domestic equities.

The world's largest domestic market, supported by strong fiscal and monetary policies, still offers a clear growth runway and we may look to expand our combination of Hong Kong-listed and domestic A-shares through a specialist active manager.