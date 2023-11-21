Emma Bird

UK Commercial Property REIT merger with Picton dropped on Phoenix Life dissent

Investment Trusts

UK Commercial Property REIT merger with Picton dropped on Phoenix Life dissent

Largest shareholder

clock 21 November 2023 • 2 min read
AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

Investment Trusts

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

Pushback on disclosing gearing costs

clock 17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

'It feels like they have lost their way'

clock 17 May 2023 • 7 min read
Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

Investment Trusts

Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

Potential risk of contagion

clock 10 March 2023 • 7 min read
Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

Several possible remedies

clock 09 February 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot