Aberdeen's Equity Income and Shires Income trusts gear up for £300m merger

Cash exit available

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Two Aberdeen-run investment trusts have revealed they will merge to create a combined enlarged company of between £289m and £320m.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Under-fire EWI defends SpaceX trim as Saba meeting approaches

Herald puts forward tender offer in bid to break Saba deadlock

More on Investment Trusts

Under-fire EWI defends SpaceX trim as Saba meeting approaches
Investment Trusts

Under-fire EWI defends SpaceX trim as Saba meeting approaches

SpaceX the 'crown jewel'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 January 2026 • 2 min read
Kepler Partners' William Heathcoat Amory: Trusts to avoid getting soaked by a bursting AI bubble
Investment Trusts

Kepler Partners' William Heathcoat Amory: Trusts to avoid getting soaked by a bursting AI bubble

Three areas of uncorrelated returns

William Heathcoat Amory
clock 09 January 2026 • 6 min read
Herald puts forward tender offer in bid to break Saba deadlock
Investment Trusts

Herald puts forward tender offer in bid to break Saba deadlock

Backstop tender offer also proposed

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 January 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot