Edinburgh Worldwide board seeks to end Saba impasse with 100% tender offer

Following Herald and IEM

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) shareholders will be given the chance to vote on plans for a 100% tender offer after the board ran out of alternative solutions in its long-running feud with Saba Capital Management.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Nearly two-thirds of UK investors do not know what fees they are paying

FE Investments deputy CIO Charles Younes to depart

More on Investment Trusts

Edinburgh Worldwide board seeks to end Saba impasse with 100% tender offer
Investment Trusts

Edinburgh Worldwide board seeks to end Saba impasse with 100% tender offer

Following Herald and IEM

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 10 March 2026 • 3 min read
CQS fund manager duo Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd resign
Investment Trusts

CQS fund manager duo Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd resign

Three investment trusts

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
Saba takes 5.2% stake in Allianz Technology trust
Investment Trusts

Saba takes 5.2% stake in Allianz Technology trust

Saba ETF to hold Allianz trust too

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 March 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot