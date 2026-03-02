Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon completes 'oversubscribed' tender offer

36.8 million shares accepted

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS) trust has completed its tender offer, approved by shareholders in February, with 122,008,687 shares submitted.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

RBC BlueBay hires Mike Bell as head of market strategy

Friday Briefing: MPyeS please

Trustpilot