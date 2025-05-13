Analysts question logic of Middlefield's active ETF Saba solution

Earlier this month, MCT said it intends to propose an option to offer liquidity to shareholders in a first-of-its kind solution for the UK that would see the rollover of an investment company into an actively managed UCITS ETF. The trust's decision came after intense activism from New York-based hedge fund Saba Capital, making it the second investment trust of the nine targeted by Boaz Weinstein's firm to propose some form of solution. Saba liquidity push bears fruit with Middlefield Canadian Income to propose rollover into active ETF "A move into an actively managed ETF structur...