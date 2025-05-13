Analysts question logic of Middlefield's active ETF Saba solution

Middlefield Canadian Income trust’s (MCT) proposal for a rollover into an active ETF has drawn questions from sceptical analysts, who have cast doubt on its rationale.
Earlier this month, MCT said it intends to propose an option to offer liquidity to shareholders in a first-of-its kind solution for the UK that would see the rollover of an investment company into an actively managed UCITS ETF. The trust's decision came after intense activism from New York-based hedge fund Saba Capital, making it the second investment trust of the nine targeted by Boaz Weinstein's firm to propose some form of solution. Saba liquidity push bears fruit with Middlefield Canadian Income to propose rollover into active ETF "A move into an actively managed ETF structur...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes