EMD
William Blair hires EMD portfolio manager
Johnny Chen joins from NN Investment Partners
Allianz GI adds ex-BlackRock head Pellegrini as EMD ESG portfolio manager
Reporting to Richard House
BMO GAM hires EMD co-head as it plans further products
Joins from Bank Vontobel AG
Update: NN IP's Assalin and EMD team join William Blair IM
To start in Q1 2020
Developed market bond ETFs storm ahead in June with inflows of €30.7bn
Monthly data from TrackInsight
Should EMD investors switch to 'fight' or 'flight' mode?
Re-escalation of trade war tensions could feed end-of-cycle concerns
Investec AM boosts EMD team
Double hire
Hermes boosts global credit team with EMD hire from Jupiter
Joins from Jupiter
Mirabaud recruits EMD manager from BlackRock
Spent two years at BlackRock
BlackRock launches ESG emerging market debt ETF
OCF of 0.45%
Buxton hires trio for newly-separated OMGI
Separated in June
M&G's Calich: How vulnerable are emerging markets to trade wars?
Threats from Trump
BlackRock launches ESG range of EMD funds
Four funds in total
EMD most 'overhyped' asset class but outlook for property improves
Fidante Capital report
M&G's Calich buys into Argentine government bonds as peso plummets
Offering decent compensation for risks
AllianzGI appoints SLI's Richard House for senior EMD role
25 years of experience
Candriam's Deltcheva on the outlook for emerging market debt
The EMD hard currency (HC) asset class has declined by 4.75% since the beginning of the year.
Investec's Harling: The big rotation from LatAm to Asia in emerging market corporate debt
Half of new issuance this year will come from Asia
NN Investment Partners launches short duration EMD fund
Eighth EMD product
EM equity funds soar in January as bond strategies struggle
Focus on China and Latin America
BNY Mellon IM unveils EMD total return fund
Managed by Colm McDonagh
What are the key events to look out for in 2018?
Round-up from GAM investment professionals
Aberdeen Standard Investments sees wholesale outflows halve; Integration 'making good progress'
Completed merger in August