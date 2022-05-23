Redington: ESG, stewardship and sustainability principles in EM sovereign debt

But it's one thing to integrate ESG principles into corporate bond investing and a very different one to do it in more esoteric asset classes such as emerging market debt (EMD).

Due to multiple factors, but largely driven by a higher degree of complexity and lack of sufficient and reliable information, it's no surprise that responsible investing in EMD sovereigns came a little late to the party. So what are EMD managers up to in this area?

In late 2021, our fixed income research team conducted a large-scale research process on the full spectrum of the EMD manager universe, which shone a spotlight on developments relating to ESG integration, stewardship and sustainability in the EMD sovereign space - an area that has proven to be more challenging than the EM corporate asset class in terms of the adoption of responsible investment principles.

ESG Integration

The good news is that every manager we engaged with across 36 different EMD sovereign strategies complied with our minimum ESG assessment standard of integrating financially material ESG risks and opportunities into the investment process. More surprisingly, we identified that all 36 strategies have developed their own proprietary models for analysing ESG risks, which are usually supplemented with data from third-party providers.

Our research also indicated that when assessing ESG risks, EMD managers tend to place a larger weighting on governance factors, such as transparency and corruption levels, over environmental and social risks, as these factors can often have a more material impact on the attractiveness of a nation's sovereign debt.

Stewardship

During our research it was noted that the EMD sovereign universe suffered from the same problems in terms of stewardship and engagement as developed market (DM) government bond strategies. The obvious reason for this is that it's hard to enforce but easy to tell an elected government how to run a country.

At this point, it's worth introducing the concept of quasi-sovereigns, which are entities that are 100% owned or 100% guaranteed by a national government, and which account for ~20% of the most widely used EM hard currency sovereign index, the JPM EMBI Global.

Our understanding from the conversations we had with EMD managers is that engagement with quasi-sovereign entities can lead to more meaningful outcomes than with EM sovereigns. However, most managers still make efforts to engage with all the sovereign issuers in their portfolios through various means, such as roadshow attendance and onsite meetings with government officials, policy makers and central bankers.

Sustainable Funds

A crucial element of every manager research project we undertake is to identify sustainable implementation options for our clients. The lack of a common definition across the asset management industry of what a sustainable option is was evident, and every manager had developed a strategy tailored to their strengths rather than client outcomes.

Overall, we were able to find strategies that could satisfy one or two of the main characteristics typical sustainable strategies have, such as lower carbon emissions than the JPM EM indices or a strong engagement focus. However, while none were able to meet all of the desirable characteristics to be classified as a truly sustainable option, some managers have developed frameworks that could comply with most if not all client requirements, but on a case-by-case basis and in a segregated vehicle.

Something else that became clear was that for strategies aiming to have less carbon emissions than the main JPM EM Sovereign indices, exclusion within the EM local currency space is more challenging than in hard currency sovereigns, as the opportunity set is much smaller. For reference, there are 20 countries in the EM local currency investable universe, compared to 76 in hard currency. Therefore, if managers were to exclude five countries from their EM local sustainable portfolios due to their carbon intensity, that would eliminate more than 25% of the investable universe.

An issue with EM hard currency sovereigns is CO2 emission data availability. As mentioned above, the JPM EMBI Global index is comprised of roughly 80% sovereign debt and 20% quasi-sovereign bonds, and not all quasi-sovereigns in the index are covered by the main ESG third-party data providers.

Having conducted this research, we were able to conclude that EMD managers' efforts in the areas of ESG, stewardship and sustainability have moved on materially over the last couple of years, but the opportunity set still presents some challenges.

While ESG integration practices in EMD sovereign strategies appear to be on par with their corporate bond counterparts, stewardship and engagement efforts on the sovereign side remain a challenge for both EM and DM managers. That said, although engagement can be less meaningful than in the corporate world, the lack of disclosure and transparency is a prominent issue in the EM government bond space, so engagement is a very powerful and useful tool to bridge this gap.

Lastly, in terms of the availability of sustainable funds, EMD managers are clearly heading in the right direction, but we believe there are still quite a few hurdles to overcome before the number of truly sustainable options in the EMD sovereign universe matches that of the corporate bond space.

Javier Arias is an associate in Redington's manager research team