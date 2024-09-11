Jupiter head of EM debt Alejandro Arevalo departs after eight years

Head of emerging market debt Alejandro Arevalo will leave Jupiter next year.
Arevalo co-manages Jupiter's EMD range of funds, which have a total of around £572m in assets under management. He joined the asset manager in 2016 from Pioneer Investments, where he worked as a portfolio manager within the EMD team. Fitch downgrades Jupiter credit rating amid persistent outflows Prior to that, he held several manager and analyst roles at Standard bank, Gibraltar Bank and The International Bank of Miami. A spokesperson for Jupiter confirmed Arevalo's exit and added that co-manager Reza Karim will succeed him as head of EMD and take over the leadership of the str...
