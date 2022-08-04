Aviva Investors expands emerging market debt team

Matei is set to support the firm’s portfolio managers in integration of ESG factors into the investment process across sovereign strategies

The firm has hired Matei as a sovereign and quasi sovereign ESG analyst from abrdn, where she worked as a sovereign analyst in EMD.

Matei will support the firm's portfolio managers in the integration of ESG factors into the investment process across sovereign strategies.

Matei's hire follows Devin Cameron's appointment earlier this year as an EMD corporate analyst to the team, covering several sectors, including oil and gas, utilities and industrials. He has previously worked for J Stern & Co as a corporate credit analyst for six years.

Darrell Sharpe has also joined the team as a junior sovereign analyst in an internal move, previously working in mandate monitoring at the firm.

Based in London, Matei and Sharpe report to Liam Spillane, head of emerging market debt, while Cameron reports to Aaron Grehan, head of hard currency, emerging market debt.

Spillane said: "We are delighted to welcome Emilia to the team. The appointment of Emilia alongside the hires of Devin and Darrell are evidence of Aviva Investors' continued commitment to both the corporate and sovereign asset classes, as well as our unrelenting focus on enhancing ESG integration".