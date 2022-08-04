Aviva Investors expands emerging market debt team

Emilia Matei

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Matei is set to support the firm’s portfolio managers in integration of ESG factors into the investment process across sovereign strategies
Image:

Matei is set to support the firm’s portfolio managers in integration of ESG factors into the investment process across sovereign strategies

Aviva Investors has hired abrdn's Emilia Matei as part of its expansion of the emerging market debt team.

The firm has hired Matei as a sovereign and quasi sovereign ESG analyst from abrdn, where she worked as a sovereign analyst in EMD.

Matei will support the firm's portfolio managers in the integration of ESG factors into the investment process across sovereign strategies.

Matei's hire follows Devin Cameron's appointment earlier this year as an EMD corporate analyst to the team, covering several sectors, including oil and gas, utilities and industrials. He has previously worked for J Stern & Co as a corporate credit analyst for six years.

Darrell Sharpe has also joined the team as a junior sovereign analyst in an internal move, previously working in mandate monitoring at the firm.

Based in London, Matei and Sharpe report to Liam Spillane, head of emerging market debt, while Cameron reports to Aaron Grehan, head of hard currency, emerging market debt.

Spillane said: "We are delighted to welcome Emilia to the team. The appointment of Emilia alongside the hires of Devin and Darrell are evidence of Aviva Investors' continued commitment to both the corporate and sovereign asset classes, as well as our unrelenting focus on enhancing ESG integration".

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

Former Fed vice-chair set to rejoin PIMCO

More on Fund management

James Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017
Fund management

Canada Life AM appoints head of distribution in trio of promotions

James Stoddart

Georgie Lee
clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
James Jamieson joins from RBC Global Asset Management
Fund management

Hargreaves Lansdown poaches UK equity fund manager from RBC

James Jamieson joins the firm

Georgie Lee
clock 01 August 2022 • 1 min read
Daniels’ career across investment and markets has spanned more than 35 years.
People moves

M&G CIO Jack Daniels to retire next year

Joined in 2001

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

MiFID II goes live but asset managers are still confused

02 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

02 August 2022 • 1 min read
04

JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

Artemis and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following major departures

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

Half of women have experienced gender barriers in financial services

01 August 2022 • 2 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot