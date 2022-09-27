Former BlackRock EMD head Sergio Trigo Paz joins UBP

James Baxter-Derrington
The emerging market fixed income team has also been bolstered by the appointment of Soledad Rocio Acoroni as a portfolio manager.
Union Bancaire Privée has appointed Sergio Trigo Paz as its new CIO and head of emerging market fixed income.

Trigo Paz joins the firm after a decade with BlackRock, where he served as head of emerging markets debt. He has also held roles such as CIO and head of emerging markets fixed income at BNP Paribas Investment Partners and various trading and market making positions.

Effective 1 September, Trigo Paz will take charge of a team of nine investment professionals across Zurich, London and Hong Kong.

She joins the firm from Larrain Vial AM, where she served as a portfolio manager focusing on Latin American corporate debt strategies.

Philippe Lespinard, head of asset management, London, and head of alternative fixed income at UBP, said: "With these two new hires, UBP marks its ambition to continue innovating in this asset class which is fundamental.

"We are convinced that emerging markets, and in particular EM fixed income, represent an important source of performance, especially as the rate-hiking cycle in EM began well ahead of OECD countries.

"Our capacities in ESG research are crucial on this segment and we are determined to continue innovating with new products thanks to seasoned talents with proven expertise."

