Robeco hires three EM debt portfolio managers from Candriam for dual fund launch

Robeco has poached a trio of emerging markets debt portfolio managers from Candriam ahead of the launch of two hard currency and local currency sovereign debt strategies in the second half of this year.
Diliana Deltcheva, Richard Briggs, and Nicholas Sauer will join the Dutch asset manager in the third quarter of 2024 as lead managers of the two funds. The launches are expected to complement Robeco's current fixed income offerings in emerging markets, which cover Asian bonds and EM credits, and are part of the firm's 2021-25 plans to strengthen its sovereign EM debt capability and address market demands. Robeco to launch equity and credit 'transition investing' funds Deltcheva joins after nearly a decade at Candriam, where she most recently was head of EM debt. Prior to her time a...
