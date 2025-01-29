PGIM Fixed Income's Cathy Hepworth: How Trump's policy agenda will impact emerging markets

In attempting to assess how emerging markets will be impacted by the policy agenda of US President Donald Trump, we need to assess the knowns and unknowns.
We have a good idea the new US administration will target select countries/regions with tariffs to attempt to protect and promote US industries; seek to limit, and even reverse, immigration; use tax policy and deregulation; promote a strong US dollar. The consequences will likely be at least an initial increase in inflation, which could slow the Federal Reserve's ability to deliver rate cuts. It means US rates could be higher for longer (though still directionally headed lower) and support a strong dollar, especially as the European Central Bank is more dovish and growth in the US is ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes