Edward Lam

Investment

Lam's Somerset EM Dividend Growth fund removed from Square Mile's Academy of Funds

Aegon Diversified Monthly Income fund 'A' rating reinstated

clock 06 October 2020 •
People moves

Somerset hires Liontrust's Williams to take over Edward Lam's fund

Will take over Liontrust Asia Income fund this year

clock 02 October 2020 •
People moves

Edward Lam to leave Somerset Capital to 'pursue other opportunities'

New dividend growth team to be announced 'in due course'

clock 16 September 2020 •
Global

A word of warning on China's future

Credit expansion is 'noteworthy'

clock 28 January 2020 •
Emerging markets

Somerset Capital launches feeder fund for flagship vehicle

Targeting non-UK investors

clock 09 March 2018 •
